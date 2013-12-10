BRIEF-GTN Industries says disruption of operations at Nagpur spinning unit
* GTN Industries Ltd says disruption of operations at one of units
MUMBAI Dec 10 The Reserve Bank of India purchased a net $3.9 billion in the foreign exchange spot market in October, compared with $3.5 billion a month ago, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.
The RBI bought $9.5 billion in October and sold $5.6 billion in the spot market, the RBI's monthly bulletin showed.
In the forward dollar market, outstanding dollar sales rose to $14.6 billion, compared with $9.6 billion a month ago.
The Indian rupee had gained 1.8 percent in October because of strong foreign inflows in to the equity market, prompting the RBI to source more dollars for strengthening its reserves. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Airtel Ltd
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets reversed course in the latter half of Friday to end higher after a U.S. defense official said the missile strike on Syria was a "one-off", meaning it was expected to be a single attack with no current plans for escalation. Most of the regional markets were trading lower earlier in the day after the United States fired cruise missiles at a Syrian air base. "Geopolitical tension has put some selling pre