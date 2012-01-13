* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding ends 12:30 (0700 GMT

* Results due after 14:30 (0900 GMT

* Cut-off price for 2018 bond forecast at 98.08 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2020 bond forecast at 97.45 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2022 bond forecast at 98.60 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2032 bond forecast at 97.80 rupees

MUMBAI, Jan 13 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy 7.83 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at 98.08 rupees, yielding 8.2256 percent, at an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

Government securities to be bought by the Reserve Bank of India under the programme are 7.83 percent 2018; 7.80 percent 2020; 8.13 percent 2022; and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.

The 2020 bonds are expected to fetch 97.45 rupees for a yield of 8.2269 percent, and the 2022 bonds are expected to be repurchased at 98.60 rupees for a yield of 8.3277 percent, while 2032 bonds could be bought at 97.80 rupees, yielding 8.5092 percent, the poll showed.

Traders broadly expect about 90 billion rupees ($1.75 billion) of bonds to be bought by the RBI at the auction.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.08 rupees (8.2256 percent) Average forecast : 98.07 rupees (8.2279 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.20 rupees (8.2004 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.95 rupees (8.2530 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.80 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : May 3, 2020 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.45 rupees (8.2269 percent) Average forecast : 98.23 rupees (8.0976 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.20 rupees (7.2768 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.85 rupees (8.3301 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.13 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.60 rupees (8.3277 percent) Average forecast : 98.62 rupees (8.3251 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.79 rupees (8.3001 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.45 rupees (8.3494 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.80 rupees (8.5092 percent) Average forecast : 97.76 rupees (8.5137 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.98 rupees (8.4901 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.45 rupees (8.5466 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)