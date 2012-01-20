* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction

* WHEN: Bidding open for two hours from 10:30 (0500 GMT

* Results due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT

* Forecast cut-off prices:

* --2017 bond at 99.65 rupees

* --2021 bond at 97.20 rupees

* --2022 bond at 98.63 rupees

* --2032 bond at 98.35 rupees

MUMBAI, Jan 20 India's central bank is likely to buy 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 99.65 rupees, yielding 8.1561 percent, at an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

Government securities to be bought by the Reserve Bank of India under the programme are 8.07 percent 2017; 7.80 percent 2021; 8.08 percent 2022; and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.

The 2021 bonds would fetch 97.20 rupees for a yield of 8.2365 percent, and the 2022 bonds would be repurchased at 98.63 rupees for a yield of 8.2777 percent, the poll showed.

The 2032 bonds may be bought at 98.35 rupees, yielding 8.4512 percent, according to the poll.

Traders broadly expect about 110 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of bonds to be bought by the RBI at the auction.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : Jan. 15, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.65 rupees (8.1561 percent) Average forecast : 99.64 rupees (8.1591 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.72 rupees (8.1387 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.55 rupees (8.1810 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.80 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2021 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.20 rupees (8.2365 percent) Average forecast : 97.20 rupees (8.2373 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.30 rupees (8.2205 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.10 rupees (8.2524 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.63 rupees (8.2777 percent) Average forecast : 98.51 rupees (8.2942 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.80 rupees (8.2522 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.15 rupees (8.4944 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.35 rupees (8.4512 percent) Average forecast : 98.38 rupees (8.4483 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.65 rupees (8.4196 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.10 rupees (8.4777 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)