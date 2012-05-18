* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding ends 12:00 p.m. (0630 GMT * Results due after 14:30 (0900 GMT * Cut-off price for 2021 bond forecast at 101.88 rupees * Cut-off price for 2018 bond forecast at 98.95 rupees * Cut-off price for 2022 bond forecast at 97.10 rupees * Cut-off price for 2027 bond forecast at 96.05 rupees MUMBAI, May 18 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 101.88 rupees, yielding 8.4967 p e rcent, at an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 tr a ders showed. Government securities to be bought by the Reserve Bank of India under the programme are 8.24 percent 2018; 8.79 percent 2021; 8.08 percent 2022; and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds. The 2018 bonds are expected to fetch 98.95 rupees for a yield of 8.4667 p ercent, and the 2022 bonds are expected to be purchased at 97.10 r u pees for a yield of 8.5080 p e rcent, while 2027 bonds could be bought at 96.05 ru p ees, yielding 8.7505 per c ent, the poll showed. Traders broadly expect about 100 billion rupees ($1.82 billion) of bonds to be bought at the auction out of the announced 120 billion rupees by the RBI. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 08, 2021 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.88 rupees (8.4967 percent) Average forecast : 101.89 rupees (8.4944 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.00 rupees (8.4775 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.80 rupees (8.5083 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 22, 2018 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.95 rupees (8.4667 percent) Average forecast : 98.97 rupees (8.4623 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.15 rupees (8.4228 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.80 rupees (8.4996 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Aug. 02, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 97.10 rupees (8.5080 percent) Average forecast : 96.97 rupees (8.5273 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.50 rupees (8.4476 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.45 rupees (8.6069 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 96.05 rupees (8.7505 percent) Average forecast : 96.02 rupees (8.7546 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.10 rupees (8.7443 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.90 rupees (8.7689 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by xx)