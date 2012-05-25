* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding ends 12:00 p.m. (0630 GMT * Results due after 14:30 (0900 GMT * Cut-off price for 2024 bond forecast at 104.75 rupees * Cut-off price for 2020 bond forecast at 98.75 rupees * Cut-off price for 2027 bond forecast at 96.15 rupees * Cut-off price for 2030 bond forecast at 101.96 rupees MUMBAI, May 25 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 104.75 rupees, yielding 8.5230 p e rcent, at an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 tr a ders showed. Government securities to be bought by the Reserve Bank of India under the programme are the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds; the 8.19 percent 2020; the 8.26 percent 2027; and the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. The 2020 bonds are expected to fetch 98.75 rupees for a yield of 8.4122 p ercent, and the 2027 bonds are expected to be purchased at 96.15 r u pees for a yield of 8.7198 p e rcent, while 2030 bonds could be bought at 101.96 ru p ees, yielding 8.7539 per c ent, the poll showed. Traders broadly expect about 110 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) of bonds to be bought at the auction out of the announced 120 billion rupees by the RBI. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 28, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.75 rupees (8.5230 percent) Average forecast : 104.76 rupees (8.5223 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.90 rupees (8.5038 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.55 rupees (8.5485 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan. 16 2020 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 28, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.75 rupees (8.4122 percent) Average forecast : 98.77 rupees (8.4095 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.80 rupees (8.4032 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.70 rupees (8.4213 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.26 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Aug. 02, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 28, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 3 Median forecast : 96.15 rupees (8.7198 percent) Average forecast : 96.15 rupees (8.7199 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.30 rupees (8.7014 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.00 rupees (8.7384 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 05, 2030 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 28, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 101.96 rupees (8.7539 percent) Average forecast : 101.98 rupees (8.7515 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.30 rupees (8.7171 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.90 rupees (8.7604 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)