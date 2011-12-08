* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction

* WHEN: On Thursday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* Results due after 2:30 p.m.

* Cut-off price for 2017 bond forecast at 98.55 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2018 bond forecast at 96.92 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2022 bond forecast at 97.00 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2027 bond forecast at 95.75 rupees

MUMBAI, Dec 8 India's central bank may buy the 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 98.55 rupees yielding 8.4223 percent at an open market operation on Thursday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed.

Government securities to be purchased under the programme include 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, the 8.13 percent 2022 bonds and the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds.

The 2018 bonds may fetch 96.92 rupees or a yield of 8.4642 percent, and the 2022 bonds may be repurchased at 97.00 rupees or a yield of 8.5586 percent, while 2027 bonds may be bought at 95.75 rupees or a yield of 8.7801 percent, the poll showed.

Traders broadly expect around 80-90 billion rupees of bonds to be bought by the central bank at the auction with some expecting the entire 100 billion rupees to be repurchased.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : Jan. 15, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 98.55 rupees (8.4223 percent) Average forecast : 98.56 rupees (8.4210 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.65 rupees (8.3976 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.45 rupees (8.4471 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 96.92 rupees (8.4642 percent) Average forecast : 96.91 rupees (8.4666 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.98 rupees (8.4515 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.79 rupees (8.4916 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.13 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 97.00 rupees (8.5586 percent) Average forecast : 97.01 rupees (8.5568 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.12 rupees (8.5410 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.89 rupees (8.5747 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 95.75 rupees (8.7801 percent) Average forecast : 95.80 rupees (8.7739 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.00 rupees (8.7496 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.65 rupees (8.7923 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)