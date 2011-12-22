* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction

* WHEN: On Thursday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* Results due after 2:30 p.m.

* Cut-off price for 2017 bond forecast at 99.22 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2021 bond forecast at 96.58 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2022 bond forecast at 98.10 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2027 bond forecast at 97.63 rupees

MUMBAI, Dec 22 India's central bank may buy the 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 99.22 rupees yielding 8.2608 percent at an open market operation on Thursday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

Government securities to be purchased by the Reserve Bank of India under the programme include 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, the 7.80 percent 2021 bonds, the 8.08 percent 2022 bonds and the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds.

The 2021 bonds may fetch 96.58 rupees or a yield of 8.3335 percent, and the 2022 bonds may be repurchased at 98.10 rupees or a yield of 8.3515 percent, while 2027 bonds may be bought at 97.63 rupees or a yield of 8.5548 percent, the poll showed.

Traders broadly expect about 90 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) of bonds to be bought by the RBI at the auction with some expecting the entire 100 billion rupees to be repurchased.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : Jan. 15, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.22 rupees (8.2608 percent) Average forecast : 99.21 rupees (8.2623 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.40 rupees (8.2151 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.97 rupees (8.3213 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.80 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2021 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.58 rupees (8.3335 percent) Average forecast : 96.61 rupees (8.3278 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.80 rupees (8.2975 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.43 rupees (8.3568 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.10 rupees (8.3515 percent) Average forecast : 98.13 rupees (8.3467 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.35 rupees (8.3151 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.90 rupees (8.3807 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.63 rupees (8.5548 percent) Average forecast : 97.71 rupees (8.5450 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.30 rupees (8.4751 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.38 rupees (8.5840 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)