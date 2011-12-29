* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction

* WHEN: On Thursday, bidding from 0500 GMT to 0700 GMT

* Results due after 0900 GMT

* Cut-off price for 2017 bond forecast at 96.35 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2018 bond forecast at 97.22 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2021 bond forecast at 95.98 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2022 bond forecast at 97.48 rupees

MUMBAI, Dec 29 India's central bank may buy the 7.49 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 96.35 rupees yielding 8.3527 percent at an open market operation on Thursday, a Reuters poll of eight traders showed.

Government securities to be purchased by the Reserve Bank of India under the programme include 7.49 percent 2017 bonds, the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, the 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and the 8.08 percent 2022 bonds.

The 2018 bonds may fetch 97.22 rupees or a yield of 8.4057 percent, and the 2021 bonds may be repurchased at 95.98 rupees or a yield of 8.4308 percent, while 2022 bonds may be bought at 97.48 rupees or a yield of 8.4429 percent, the poll showed.

Traders broadly expect about 95 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) of bonds to be bought by the RBI at the auction with some expecting the entire 100 billion rupees to be repurchased.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.49 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : April. 16, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 30, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 96.35 rupees (8.3527 percent) Average forecast : 96.36 rupees (8.3510 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.88 rupees (8.2244 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.10 rupees (8.4135 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 30, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.22 rupees (8.4057 percent) Average forecast : 97.18 rupees (8.4137 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.25 rupees (8.3982 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.05 rupees (8.4406 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.80 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2021 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 30, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.98 rupees (8.4308 percent) Average forecast : 95.91 rupees (8.4412 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.10 rupees (8.4106 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.55 rupees (8.4997 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Dec. 30, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 97.48 rupees (8.4429 percent) Average forecast : 97.46 rupees (8.4452 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.70 rupees (8.4106 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.15 rupees (8.4916 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 53.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)