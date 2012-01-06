* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding ends 12:30 (0700 GMT

* Results due after 14:30 (0900 GMT

* Cut-off price for 2017 bond forecast at 99.09 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2021 bond forecast at 96.48 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2022 bond forecast at 98.28 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2027 bond forecast at 97.43 rupees

MUMBAI, Jan 6 India's central bank may buy 8.07 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 99.07 rupees, yielding 8.2948 percent, at an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

Government securities to be bought by the Reserve Bank of India under the programme are 8.07 percent 2017; 7.80 percent 2021; 8.13 percent 2022; and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds.

The 2021 bonds may fetch 96.48 rupees for a yield of 8.3504 percent, and the 2022 bonds may be repurchased at 98.28 rupees for a yield of 8.3606 percent, while 2027 bonds may be bought at 97.43 rupees, yielding 8.5608 percent, the poll showed.

Traders broadly expect about 80 billion rupees ($1.52 billion) of bonds to be bought by the RBI at the auction.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : Jan. 15, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 9, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 99.09 rupees (8.2948 percent) Average forecast : 99.07 rupees (8.3007 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.20 rupees (8.2674 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.85 rupees (8.3546 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.80 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2021 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 9, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.48 rupees (8.3504 percent) Average forecast : 96.44 rupees (8.3565 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.60 rupees (8.3311 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.10 rupees (8.4117 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.13 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 9, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 98.28 rupees (8.3606 percent) Average forecast : 98.29 rupees (8.3595 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.50 rupees (8.3304 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.05 rupees (8.3922 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.26 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2027 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : Jan. 9, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 97.43 rupees (8.5608 percent) Average forecast : 97.30 rupees (8.5759 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.55 rupees (8.5464 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.43 rupees (8.6813 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Shamik Paul)