(Corrects headline to reflect no forecasts received for 2024 bonds; switches focus to 2021 bonds) * WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction * WHEN: On Tuesday, bidding ends 12:00 p.m. (0630 GMT * Results due after 14:30 (0900 GMT * Cut-off price for 2020 bond forecast at 100.18 rupees * Cut-off price for 2021 bond forecast at 103.11 rupees * Cut-off price for 2022 bond forecast at 98.16 rupees * No forecasts received for the 2024 bond MUMBAI, June 12 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy the 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 103.11 rupees, or a yield of 8.3048 p e rcent, via an open market operation, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020 may be purchased at 100.18 rupees, yielding 8.155 p ercent, while the 8.08 percent 2022 bonds may fetch 98.16 rupees or a yield of 9.0835 percent, the poll showed. Government securities to be bought by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the programme are 8.79 percent 2021 bonds; the 8.19 percent 2020; the 8.08 percent 2022; and the 7.35 percent 2024 bonds. Traders broadly expect about 110 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) of bonds to be bought at the auction, out of the announced 120 billion rupees by the RBI. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 13, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 100.18 rupees (8.1555 percent) Average forecast : 100.20 rupees (8.1519 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.30 rupees (8.1341 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.10 rupees (8.1699 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8 2021 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 13, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.11 rupees (8.3048 percent) Average forecast : 103.12 rupees (8.3041 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.23 rupees (8.2866 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.00 rupees (8.3216 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : Aug. 02, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 13, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 4 Median forecast : 98.16 rupees (9.0835 percent) Average forecast : 98.19 rupees (9.0778 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.30 rupees (9.0600 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.15 rupees (9.0843 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Madhura Karnik, Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)