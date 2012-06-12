(Corrects headline to reflect no forecasts received for 2024
bonds; switches focus to 2021 bonds)
* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction
* WHEN: On Tuesday, bidding ends 12:00 p.m. (0630 GMT
* Results due after 14:30 (0900 GMT
* Cut-off price for 2020 bond forecast at 100.18 rupees
* Cut-off price for 2021 bond forecast at 103.11 rupees
* Cut-off price for 2022 bond forecast at 98.16 rupees
* No forecasts received for the 2024 bond
MUMBAI, June 12 The Reserve Bank of India is
expected to buy the 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 103.11 rupees, or
a yield of 8.3048 p e rcent, via an open market operation, a
Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
The 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020 may be purchased at
100.18 rupees, yielding 8.155 p ercent, while the 8.08 percent
2022 bonds may fetch 98.16 rupees or a yield of 9.0835 percent,
the poll showed.
Government securities to be bought by the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) under the programme are 8.79 percent 2021 bonds; the
8.19 percent 2020; the 8.08 percent 2022; and the 7.35 percent
2024 bonds.
Traders broadly expect about 110 billion rupees ($1.97
billion) of bonds to be bought at the auction, out of the
announced 120 billion rupees by the RBI.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
-------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond
Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : June 13, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 9
Median forecast : 100.18 rupees (8.1555 percent)
Average forecast : 100.20 rupees (8.1519 percent)
Highest Forecast : 100.30 rupees (8.1341 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 100.10 rupees (8.1699 percent)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.79 pct 2021 bond
Maturity date : Nov. 8 2021
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : June 13, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 103.11 rupees (8.3048 percent)
Average forecast : 103.12 rupees (8.3041 percent)
Highest Forecast : 103.23 rupees (8.2866 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 103.00 rupees (8.3216 percent)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.08 pct 2022 bond
Maturity date : Aug. 02, 2022
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : June 13, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 4
Median forecast : 98.16 rupees (9.0835 percent)
Average forecast : 98.19 rupees (9.0778 percent)
Highest Forecast : 98.30 rupees (9.0600 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 98.15 rupees (9.0843 percent)
--------------------------------------------------------------
