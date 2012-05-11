(Repeats with no changes to text)

* WHAT: Indian federal bond buyback auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding ends 12:00 p.m. (0630 GMT

* Results due after 14:30 (0900 GMT

* Cut-off price for 2024 bond forecast at 104.40 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2020 bond forecast at 98.59 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2030 bond forecast at 101.35 rupees

* Cut-off price for 2032 bond forecast at 94.72 rupees

MUMBAI, May 11 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 104.40 rupees, yielding 8.5696 percent, at an open market operation on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

Government securities to be bought by the Reserve Bank of India under the programme are 9.15 percent 2024; 8.19 percent 2020; 8.97 percent 2030; and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds.

The 2020 bonds are expected to fetch 98.59 rupees for a yield of 8.4399 percent, and the 2030 bonds are expected to be purchased at 101.35 rupees for a yield of 8.8198 percent, while 2032 bonds could be bought at 94.72 rupees, yielding 8.8484 percent, the poll showed.

Traders broadly expect about 100 billion rupees ($1.87 billion)of bonds to be bought by the RBI at the auction.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 14, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.40 rupees (8.5696 percent) Average forecast : 104.43 rupees (8.5658 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.75 rupees (8.5249 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.25 rupees (8.5888 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 14, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 98.59 rupees (8.4399 percent) Average forecast : 98.62 rupees (8.4353 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.80 rupees (8.4019 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.55 rupees (8.4472 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 14, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 7 Median forecast : 101.35 rupees (8.8198 percent) Average forecast : 101.36 rupees (8.8184 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.50 rupees (8.8034 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.10 rupees (8.8472 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 14, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 4 Median forecast : 94.72 rupees (8.8484 percent) Average forecast : 94.75 rupees (8.8445 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.05 rupees (8.8108 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.52 rupees (8.8704 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 53.5 rupees) ($1 = 53.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rafael Nam)