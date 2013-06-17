June 17 The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Monday after cutting them in each of its previous three policy reviews, warning of upward risks to inflation posed by a falling rupee and increases in food prices. The central bank left its policy repo rate unchanged at 7.25 percent and kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR) , or the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, steady at 4.00 percent, despite falling inflation in recent months. The RBI also called for vigilance over global economic uncertainty, citing the risks of a reversal of capital flows from emerging markets. Such outflows would exacerbate the country's high current account deficit. -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for reverse repo -- Timeline for SLR Following is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992. RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 4.00 09-02-2013 4.25 03-11-2012 4.50 22-09-2012 4.75 10-03-2012 5.50 28-01-2012 6.00 24-04-2010 5.75 27-02-2010 5.50 13-02-2010 5.00 17-01-2009 5.50 08-11-2008 6.00 01-11-2008 6.50 15-10-2008 7.50 11-10-2008 9.00 30-08-2008 8.75 19-07-2008 8.50 05-07-2008 8.25 24-05-2008 8.00 10-05-2008 7.75 26-04-2008 7.50 10-11-2007 7.00 04-08-2007 6.50 28-04-2007 6.25 14-04-2007 6.00 03-03-2007 5.75 17-02-2007 5.50 08-12-2006 5.00 02-10-2004 4.75 18-09-2004 4.50 14-06-2003 4.75 16-11-2002 5.00 01-06-2002 5.50 29-12-2001 5.75 03-11-2001 7.50 19-05-2001 8.00 10-03-2001 8.25 24-02-2001 8.50 12-08-2000 8.25 29-07-2000 8.00 22-04-2000 8.50 08-04-2000 9.00 20-11-1999 9.50 06-11-1999 10.00 08-05-1999 10.50 13-03-1999 11.00 29-08-1998 10.00 11-04-1998 10.25 28-03-1998 10.50 17-01-1998 10.00 06-12-1997 9.50 22-11-1997 9.75 25-10-1997 10.00 18-01-1997 10.50 04-01-1997 11.00 09-11-1996 11.50 26-10-1996 12.00 06-07-1996 13.00 11-05-1996 13.50 27-04-1996 14.00 09-12-1995 14.50 11-11-1995 15.00 06-08-1994 14.75 09-07-1994 14.50 11-06-1994 14.00 15-05-1993 14.50 17-04-1993 15.00 08-10-1992 (Compiled by Shamik Paul in Mumbai)