Oct 29 India's central bank raised interest rates for the second time in as many months on Tuesday, warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolled back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.75 percent, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll. While Raghuram Rajan refrained from giving more explicit guidance, some RBI watchers say he may not yet be finished tightening. In last week's Reuters poll, the median expectation was for monetary policy to remain on hold at upcoming reviews. -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for reverse repo -- Timeline for SLR Here is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992. RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 4.00 09-02-2013 4.25 03-11-2012 4.50 22-09-2012 4.75 10-03-2012 5.50 28-01-2012 6.00 24-04-2010 5.75 27-02-2010 5.50 13-02-2010 5.00 17-01-2009 5.50 08-11-2008 6.00 01-11-2008 6.50 15-10-2008 7.50 11-10-2008 9.00 30-08-2008 8.75 19-07-2008 8.50 05-07-2008 8.25 24-05-2008 8.00 10-05-2008 7.75 26-04-2008 7.50 10-11-2007 7.00 04-08-2007 6.50 28-04-2007 6.25 14-04-2007 6.00 03-03-2007 5.75 17-02-2007 5.50 08-12-2006 5.00 02-10-2004 4.75 18-09-2004 4.50 14-06-2003 4.75 16-11-2002 5.00 01-06-2002 5.50 29-12-2001 5.75 03-11-2001 7.50 19-05-2001 8.00 10-03-2001 8.25 24-02-2001 8.50 12-08-2000 8.25 29-07-2000 8.00 22-04-2000 8.50 08-04-2000 9.00 20-11-1999 9.50 06-11-1999 10.00 08-05-1999 10.50 13-03-1999 11.00 29-08-1998 10.00 11-04-1998 10.25 28-03-1998 10.50 17-01-1998 10.00 06-12-1997 9.50 22-11-1997 9.75 25-10-1997 10.00 18-01-1997 10.50 04-01-1997 11.00 09-11-1996 11.50 26-10-1996 12.00 06-07-1996 13.00 11-05-1996 13.50 27-04-1996 14.00 09-12-1995 14.50 11-11-1995 15.00 06-08-1994 14.75 09-07-1994 14.50 11-06-1994 14.00 15-05-1993 14.50 17-04-1993 15.00 08-10-1992 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)