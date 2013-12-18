Dec 18 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
unexpectedly kept the country's policy interest rate on hold on
Wednesday, despite calling current inflation too high, citing
the prospect of easing retail prices and its concerns about the
weak domestic economy.
The RBI had been widely expected to raise the repo rate
on Wednesday, after lifting the country's main
lending rate by 25 basis points each at its previous reviews in
September and October. It instead opted to keep the country's
main lending rate at 7.75 percent.
Here is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992.
RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
4.00 09-02-2013
4.25 03-11-2012
4.50 22-09-2012
4.75 10-03-2012
5.50 28-01-2012
6.00 24-04-2010
5.75 27-02-2010
5.50 13-02-2010
5.00 17-01-2009
5.50 08-11-2008
6.00 01-11-2008
6.50 15-10-2008
7.50 11-10-2008
9.00 30-08-2008
8.75 19-07-2008
8.50 05-07-2008
8.25 24-05-2008
8.00 10-05-2008
7.75 26-04-2008
7.50 10-11-2007
7.00 04-08-2007
6.50 28-04-2007
6.25 14-04-2007
6.00 03-03-2007
5.75 17-02-2007
5.50 08-12-2006
5.00 02-10-2004
4.75 18-09-2004
4.50 14-06-2003
4.75 16-11-2002
5.00 01-06-2002
5.50 29-12-2001
5.75 03-11-2001
7.50 19-05-2001
8.00 10-03-2001
8.25 24-02-2001
8.50 12-08-2000
8.25 29-07-2000
8.00 22-04-2000
8.50 08-04-2000
9.00 20-11-1999
9.50 06-11-1999
10.00 08-05-1999
10.50 13-03-1999
11.00 29-08-1998
10.00 11-04-1998
10.25 28-03-1998
10.50 17-01-1998
10.00 06-12-1997
9.50 22-11-1997
9.75 25-10-1997
10.00 18-01-1997
10.50 04-01-1997
11.00 09-11-1996
11.50 26-10-1996
12.00 06-07-1996
13.00 11-05-1996
13.50 27-04-1996
14.00 09-12-1995
14.50 11-11-1995
15.00 06-08-1994
14.75 09-07-1994
14.50 11-06-1994
14.00 15-05-1993
14.50 17-04-1993
15.00 08-10-1992
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)