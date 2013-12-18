Dec 18 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unexpectedly kept the country's policy interest rate on hold on Wednesday, despite calling current inflation too high, citing the prospect of easing retail prices and its concerns about the weak domestic economy. The RBI had been widely expected to raise the repo rate on Wednesday, after lifting the country's main lending rate by 25 basis points each at its previous reviews in September and October. It instead opted to keep the country's main lending rate at 7.75 percent. -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for reverse repo -- Timeline for SLR Here is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992. RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 4.00 09-02-2013 4.25 03-11-2012 4.50 22-09-2012 4.75 10-03-2012 5.50 28-01-2012 6.00 24-04-2010 5.75 27-02-2010 5.50 13-02-2010 5.00 17-01-2009 5.50 08-11-2008 6.00 01-11-2008 6.50 15-10-2008 7.50 11-10-2008 9.00 30-08-2008 8.75 19-07-2008 8.50 05-07-2008 8.25 24-05-2008 8.00 10-05-2008 7.75 26-04-2008 7.50 10-11-2007 7.00 04-08-2007 6.50 28-04-2007 6.25 14-04-2007 6.00 03-03-2007 5.75 17-02-2007 5.50 08-12-2006 5.00 02-10-2004 4.75 18-09-2004 4.50 14-06-2003 4.75 16-11-2002 5.00 01-06-2002 5.50 29-12-2001 5.75 03-11-2001 7.50 19-05-2001 8.00 10-03-2001 8.25 24-02-2001 8.50 12-08-2000 8.25 29-07-2000 8.00 22-04-2000 8.50 08-04-2000 9.00 20-11-1999 9.50 06-11-1999 10.00 08-05-1999 10.50 13-03-1999 11.00 29-08-1998 10.00 11-04-1998 10.25 28-03-1998 10.50 17-01-1998 10.00 06-12-1997 9.50 22-11-1997 9.75 25-10-1997 10.00 18-01-1997 10.50 04-01-1997 11.00 09-11-1996 11.50 26-10-1996 12.00 06-07-1996 13.00 11-05-1996 13.50 27-04-1996 14.00 09-12-1995 14.50 11-11-1995 15.00 06-08-1994 14.75 09-07-1994 14.50 11-06-1994 14.00 15-05-1993 14.50 17-04-1993 15.00 08-10-1992 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)