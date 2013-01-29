MUMBAI, Jan 29 India's central bank reduced its
policy interest rate by a widely expected 25 basis points on
Tuesday, taking comfort from cooling inflation as it made the
first cut in nine months to support an economy headed for its
slowest growth in a decade.
The Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate
to 7.75 percent, as forecast by a Reuters poll. Subsequently,
the reverse repo rate fell to 6.75 percent.
The RBI unexpectedly also reduced the cash reserve ratio
(CRR), the share of deposits banks must keep with
the central bank, by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00 percent,
which will infuse an additional 180 billion rupees into the
banking system.
It left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond
holdings at 23 percent of deposits.
(Compiled by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)