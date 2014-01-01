BRIEF-Rallis India March-qtr profit falls about 10 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 344.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.80 billion rupees
MUMBAI Jan 1 The Reserve Bank of India has granted qualified central counterparty status to Clearing Corp of India Ltd (CCIL) on Wednesday which will allow banks to eliminate various counterparty exposure risks.
While the CCIL was already guaranteeing transactions in government securities and collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO), from now on, it will also be able to guarantee the dollar/rupee trades, interest rate derivatives and forward rate agreements.
CCIL is the settlement platform authorised and supervised by the RBI and was accorded the qualified CCP licence following the rules consistent with the principles for financial market infrastructure. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 344.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.80 billion rupees
* S H Kelkar and Company - acquisition of Fragrance Encapsulation Technology from Tanishka Fragrance Encapsulation Technologies LLP.