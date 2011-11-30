Nov 30 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday decided to implement guidelines relating to introduction of credit default swaps (CDS) for corporate bonds from Dec. 1, it said in a statement.

The RBI had issued guidelines on CDS on May 23, 2011, and though the guidelines were to be effective from Oct. 24, it was decided on Oct. 20 that the implementation would be postponed to facilitate putting in place the necessary infrastructure.

"It has now been observed that the needed infrastructure is ready," RBI said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, RBI released guidelines on capital adequacy, exposure norms and provisioning for banks undertaking credit default swap (CDS) transactions which were effective immediately. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)