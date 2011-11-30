Nov 30 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on
Wednesday decided to implement guidelines relating to
introduction of credit default swaps (CDS) for corporate bonds
from Dec. 1, it said in a statement.
The RBI had issued guidelines on CDS on May 23, 2011, and
though the guidelines were to be effective from Oct. 24, it was
decided on Oct. 20 that the implementation would be postponed to
facilitate putting in place the necessary infrastructure.
"It has now been observed that the needed infrastructure is
ready," RBI said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, RBI released guidelines on capital
adequacy, exposure norms and provisioning for banks undertaking
credit default swap (CDS) transactions which were effective
immediately.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing
by Rajesh Pandathil)