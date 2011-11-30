MUMBAI Nov 30 India's central bank said on Wednesday released guidelines on capital adequacy, exposure norms and provisioning for banks undertaking credit default swap (CDS) transactions.

Banks can undertake transactions in single name CDS on corporate bonds both as market-makers as well as users, the central bank said in a notification on its website.

"As users, banks can buy CDS to hedge a Banking Book or Trading Book exposure," it said.

For the purpose of capital adequacy for CDS transactions, trading book would comprise held-for-trading positions and banking book would comprise held to-maturity and available-for-sale positions.

These guidelines will be effective immediately, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification on its website.

On Oct. 24, the RBI had postponed putting into operation the CDS guidelines for corporate bonds that were issued on May 24.

here (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)