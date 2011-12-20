An employee uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee is being pressured by the country's large deficit and other macroeconomic fundamentals, said K.C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor of the RBI, on Tuesday.

"The country which has high fiscal deficit, inflation is high, and which has high trade deficit and current account deficit, I don't see why its currency will not depreciate," said Chakrabarty on the sidelines of an industry event.

The rupee had touched an all time low of 54.30 to the dollar last Thursday.

