KOLKATA Dec 8 India's central bank has already factored in some depreciation in the rupee and high oil prices while projecting the March-end headline inflation at 7 percent, its chief said on Thursday.

Duvvuri Subbarao also said the central bank intervenes in the forex market only to manage volatility and that the bank will do whatever is needed to manage liquidity. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)