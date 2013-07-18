US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
MUMBAI, July 18 India's central bank lets the exchange rate be market determined but intervenes to smooth volatility and prevent disruptions to macro-economic stability, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a speech in London on Wednesday.
"We let our exchange rate be largely market determined, but intervene in the market to smooth excess volatility and/or to prevent disruptions to macroeconomic stability," Subbarao said, according to a copy of the speech posted on the RBI web site on Thursday.
Subbarao also said credible fiscal consolidation is a pre-condition for stabilising inflation and in securing non-inflationary growth.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.