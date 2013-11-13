MUMBAI Nov 13 The Reserve Bank of India has
allowed state-run oil companies to start purchasing dollars from
markets but will not rush the process of tapering its dollars
swap window to these companies, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Wednesday.
Rajan added the RBI will choose the most appropriate
solution to settling the dollar swaps with oil companies when
the time comes.
The governor also cited the option of rolling over some
portion of the oil company dollar swaps if market conditions are
not stable.
He also highlighted that food inflation remains "worryingly"
high but said core consumer price inflation is heartening, and
said the momentum for core CPI is downwards.
