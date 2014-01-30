MUMBAI Jan 30 India's central bank will prevent
extreme volatility in the rupee, its chief Raghuram Rajan told
Bloomberg TV on Thursday.
"What I am intent on is to prevent extreme volatility of the
rupee, though I am not averse to adjustments," Rajan said in an
interview to Bloomberg TV.
The Indian rupee weakened on Thursday amid a global rout
after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to further prune its
asset purchase programme.
He also added that the Reserve Bank of India needs to be
prepared for any volatility in financial markets arising out of
a possible fractured mandate in the general elections due by
May.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by
Anand Basu)