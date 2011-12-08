* India cbank chief says cash constraint exists in system
* Says some rupee fall, oil prices factored in WPI
projection
* Says rupee fall driven by global factors
By Shamik Paul
KOLKATA, Dec 8 India's central bank will
take all steps needed to ensure there is adequate liquidity in
the banking system, its chief said on Thursday, even as he
declined comment on the possibility of lowering the cash reserve
ratio to ease tight cash conditions.
"There is liquidity constraint across the system or
certainly for certain banks," Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters
after a central bank board meeting in the eastern city of
Kolkata.
"So as necessary, we will take appropriate measures to see
that the liquidity situation is eased," he said.
The cash crunch, currently hovering around 1
trillion rupees ($19.3 billion), is above the Reserve Bank of
India's comfort zone of 1 percent of the total deposits in the
banking system, which roughly translates to 600 billion rupees
at current levels.
The RBI has bought back 243 billion rupees of bonds out of a
targeted 300 billion rupees via three buybacks through open
market operations to ease liquidity.
However, bond dealers are hoping the RBI will use
the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks
need to set aside with the central bank as cash, as a more
potent tool to bring in liquidity. The ratio now stands at 6
percent.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy RBI governor, had said on Wednesday
the cash reserve ratio was not just a liquidity tool but a
monetary policy signal. He said bond buybacks would be the route
going ahead for easing liquidity.
The central bank has a tough balancing job in ensuring
enough liquidity for the banking system in a way it does not
fuel inflation, which still remains high.
India's headline inflation stood at 9.73 percent
in October, above the RBI's comfort zone of 7 percent by March,
2012.
"Some amount of rupee depreciation, some assessment of oil
price has been spelt into our projection of WPI inflation...,"
Subbarao said, when asked whether the central bank will raise
its inflation projection at its Dec. 16 monetary policy review.
RUPEE FALL ON GLOBAL FACTORS
The sharp fall in the rupee has been largely due to global
factors, particularly the developments in Europe, the central
bank chief said.
"Because there has been no inflows coming in a significant
way, the rupee exchange rate has been determined by current
account deficit," he said.
The rupee, weighed by a surging oil import bill and widening
trade deficit, had touched a record low of 52.73 versus the
dollar on Nov. 22 and is the worst performing currency among
Asian peers so far this year.
It has fallen 13.6 percent so far in 2011.
Subbarao declined comment on whether the RBI has intervened
in the foreign exchange markets in past weeks, though forex
dealers have suspected the central bank's hand in a bid to stem
the rupee's slide.
Official intervention data from the central bank comes with
a two-month lag.
It had intervened in the market in September, after
following a hands-off approach for nine straight months, its
monthly bulletin showed last month.
"In order to determine whether we should intervene
or not, our guide is our policy which is we intervene in the
market to manage volatility and to manage any incipient
macro-economic instability," he said.
($1 = 51.7 Indian rupees)
