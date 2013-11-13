(Corrects to a bond purchase from sale in 2nd paragraph, fixes
* RBI's Rajan calls sudden news briefing to comfort
investors
* RBI chief says no fundamental reason for rupee volatility
* Bond prices rally, rupee gains more muted
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 13 India's central bank governor,
Raghuram Rajan, expressed comfort on Wednesday about core
inflation and highlighted the narrowing current account deficit
as he sought to reassure investors worried the country would be
hit hard in a global market sell-off.
Most immediately, he pledged to move slowly if needed in
winding down an oil window that provides dollars directly to
state-run oil companies, while announcing a bond purchase of 80
billion rupees ($1.26 billion) on Monday to inject liquidity in
markets. Both had been key concerns in markets.
The news briefing, announced earlier in the day, was an
unprecedented departure for the traditionally cautious central
bank. Since taking the helm of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
in September, Rajan has pledged to be more communicative and has
so far been warmly welcomed by investors.
Still, Rajan's remarks had a mixed impact on markets,
sending benchmark 10-year bond prices rallying, although the
rupee failed to gain much despite ending the day well above a
two-month low hit earlier. Stock markets were already closed.
"It's important that the RBI clarifies interpretation of
economic events and the likely direction of economic policies at
times of uncertainty so that the market worries about the right
things and does not get into a tizzy about the wrong ones. That
is my quote today," Rajan told reporters.
"There is no fundamental reason for volatility in value of
the rupee," he also said. "At some time, it makes sense to take
a deep breath and examine the fundamentals. I hope you all will
do that."
Rajan addressed reporters after stronger-than-expected U.S.
jobs data last week had sparked concerns about an early end to
the Federal Reserve's stimulus, hitting the rupee and
sending Indian bonds and shares tumbling, although markets
remain well above the levels of the summer lows.
Some investors had started to fear a repeat of the summer,
when the rupee slumped to a record low of 68.85 to the dollar,
punished by worries about the country's vulnerability should
foreign investors sell because of Fed tapering.
Analysts also cited some comfort from the governor's remarks
on inflation given the RBI has raised interest rates by a half
percentage point since September in two back-to-back actions as
it fights off rising consumer prices.
Worries about yet another rate hike had gripped investors
after India reported late on Tuesday consumer price inflation
accelerated more than expected to 10.09 percent in October from
9.84 percent in September.
At his briefing, Rajan called food inflation "worryingly
high", but said he was comforted by a downward trend in the core
consumer price index.
"The RBI has attempted to calm the market by verbal
intervention. On the policy front, it seems clear that the
governor is in no hurry to hike the repo rate," said Upasna
Bhardwaj, economist with ING Vysya Bank.
Rajan also surprised analysts by saying the RBI's estimate
for the current account deficit for the fiscal year ending in
March was $56 billion, the first time in recent memory the
central bank has given such a forecast.
That puts the RBI's estimate in line with the government's
after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said this month the
current account gap would reach $60 billion, well below its
previous estimate of $70 billion.
India's current account had been a key source of stress
during the summer sell-off, but has become less of a concern as
the trade deficit has narrowed on government action to curb gold
imports and to raise funds from abroad.
Rajan also sought to reassure investors worried about the
rupee's stability after the RBI has allowed oil companies to
source dollars directly in markets instead of a special window
provided by the central bank.
That window was opened as an emergency measure by the RBI in
late August and was cited as a key reason behind the recovery in
the rupee, which is still up 8.8 percent since its record low in
late August.
Rajan said the RBI had flexibility in managing the return of
oil companies to markets, and would go slow if needed.
The rupee strengthened to 63.31 from its 63.71/72 close on
Tuesday, while benchmark 10-year bond yields
slumped 13 basis points to 8.92 percent, marking the biggest
fall in five weeks.
