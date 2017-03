MUMBAI Aug 8 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of 35-day government cash management bills on Aug. 12.

It will also sell 110 billion rupees of 34-day bills on Aug. 13.

The central bank said earlier it would auction 220 billion rupees of the bills every week to help drain cash from the financial system, after a slew of steps announced last month failed to prop up the battered currency.

($1=60.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by John Stonestreet)