* India cbank receives 194 bids for 271.9 bln rupees at 35-day cash management bills sale * Accepts 114 bids for 110 bln rupees at 35-day cash management bills sale * Partial allotment of 15.38 pct on 17 bids at 35-day cash management bills sale * Gets no non-competitive bids at 35-day cash management bills sale * For more details on the auction, see