MUMBAI Aug 26 The Reserve Bank of India sold 110 billion rupees of cash management bills at a cut-off of 11.8936 percent or 98.46 rupees, it said on Monday.

A Reuters poll conducted earlier in the day estimated the cut-off at 11.95 percent. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)