MUMBAI, Aug 27 * India cbank says receives 198 bids for 418.6 billion rupees at 48-day cash management bills auction * RBI says accepts 78 bids for 110 billion rupees at 48-day cash management bills auction * RBI says partial allotment of 66.1 percent on 45 bids at 48-day cash management bills auction * RBI says did not get any non-competitive bids at 48-day cash management bills auction * For more details, see: