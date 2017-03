MUMBAI, Sept 2 * India cbank says receives 193 bids for 416.31 billion rupees at 48-day cash management bills auction * RBI says accepts 57 bids for 110 billion rupees at 48-day cash management bills auction * RBI says partial allotment of 51.22 percent on 35 bids at 48-day cash management bills auction; fully sold * RBI says did not get any non-competitive bids at 48-day cash management bills auction * For more details on auction results, see: (Editing by Sunil Nair)