MUMBAI Aug 23 India will sell 220 billion rupees ($3.40 billion) of 48-day government cash management bills in two tranches on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.

The sales are part of weekly short-term bill sales announced by the central bank earlier this month to drain cash. ($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Susan Fenton)