(In Aug 23 item, corrects issue date of cash bills to Aug 26-27 in headline and in paragraph 1)

MUMBAI Aug 23 India will sell 220 billion rupees ($3.40 billion) of 48-day government cash management bills in two tranches on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.

The sales are part of weekly short-term bill sales announced by the central bank earlier this month to drain cash. ($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Susan Fenton)