MUMBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) -

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0095 rupee per 100 rupees for 2019 bonds

* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0124 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0220 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds

* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0223 rupee per 100 rupees for 2043 bonds

* For details of the bond auction click (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)