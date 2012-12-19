* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 8.07 pct 2017-July bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 bln rupees for 8.15 pct 2022 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 8.97 pct 2030 bonds * For details of the auction see: