PORT LOUIS, March 25 India's central bank needs
greater independence before it can adopt a monetary policy
committee structure, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India is one of the few major central
banks where monetary policy decisions rest in the hands of the
governor, as opposed to a committee. While the RBI is not
statutorily independent, in practice it has wide latitude in
setting monetary policy.
"India also needs to move towards a monetary policy
committee structure," Subbarao said in answer to a question
following a speech at the Bank of Mauritius, which has such a
committee in place.
"For that to happen there are some necessary conditions to
be fulfilled and one of the necessary conditions must be more
independence of central bank," Subbarao said.
India's chief economic adviser, Raghuram Rajan, widely seen
as the likely successor to Subbarao, whose terms expires in
September, favours moving towards a more powerful monetary
policy committee.
The RBI has a technical advisory committee on monetary
policy, which was set up in 2009 as a precursor to a formal
policy committee. However, the committee has only an advisory
role and Subbarao has in several instances made policy decisions
that went against the majority view of the panel.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Suvashree Dey
Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)