Analysis - Changes: Five ways Brexit will transform the EU
BRUSSELS Leaving the European Union, to be triggered by Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, may transform Britain but it will also change the EU. Here's how:
AHMEDABAD, India Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday that soft global commodity prices cannot be taken for granted.
He was speaking in Ahmedabad.
Oil prices fell below $102 a barrel on Thursday and were on track for a third straight month of losses amid a tepid global demand outlook and abundant supplies in the United States. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BRUSSELS Leaving the European Union, to be triggered by Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, may transform Britain but it will also change the EU. Here's how:
JOHANNESBURG/HARARE When President Robert Mugabe scrapped the Zimbabwe dollar in 2009, most of his people thought this meant the end of runaway money-printing and hyperinflation that had rendered the currency worthless. They may have been wrong.
LONDON Britain's manufacturers told Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday to drop her threat that she might take the country out of the European Union without a new trade deal, saying they would bear the brunt of trade barriers with the EU.