European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
AHMEDABAD, India May 30 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday that soft global commodity prices cannot be taken for granted.
He was speaking in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.
Oil prices fell below $102 a barrel on Thursday and were on track for a third straight month of losses amid a tepid global demand outlook and abundant supplies in the United States. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac