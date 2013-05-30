AHMEDABAD, India May 30 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday that soft global commodity prices cannot be taken for granted.

He was speaking in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Oil prices fell below $102 a barrel on Thursday and were on track for a third straight month of losses amid a tepid global demand outlook and abundant supplies in the United States. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)