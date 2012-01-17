MUMBAI Jan 17 The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday allowed banks to permit companies to hedge price risks for all commodities except precious metals in the international exchanges as specified "under the delegated route".

Banks can offer this facility to unlisted companies as well, subject to the same rules, the RBI said in a notification on its website.

For the entire notification, see: here#A1 (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)