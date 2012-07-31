MUMBAI, July 31 India's core inflation momentum is rising, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a news conference after the central bank's policy review, calling the trend "disturbing."

The central bank left interest rates unchanged earlier in the day, showing that bringing down stubbornly high inflation is its top priority even as economic conditions deteriorate. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)