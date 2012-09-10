MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's central bank has proposed allowing standalone primary dealers to participate in corporate bond market as market makers and to invest up to 50 percent of funds borrowed from call money market in this debt, several market sources told Reuters.

The Reserve Bank of India is proposing to relax the guidelines for primary dealers (PDs) in a bid to increase liquidity in corporate bond markets.

The RBI is also looking to set the credit exposure limit for such PDs at 50 percent of net owned funds for single borrowers and 75 percent for group borrowers, according to draft circular sent to primary dealers on Monday and seen by Reuters.

However, the central bank said only those standalone PDs which have minimum net owned funds of 6 billion rupees ($108 million) would be eligible to be market makers.

