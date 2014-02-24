MUMBAI Feb 24 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday that all over-the-counter trades by entities regulated by the central bank will report secondary market corporate bond deals on any one of the bourses within 15 minutes of trade from April 1.

The central bank said all trades in corporate bonds as well as securitised debt instruments can be reported to either the National Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange or the MCX Stock Exchange Ltd (MCX-SX).

All such trades are currently reported on the Fixed Income Money Market And Derivatives Association of India's reporting platform. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)