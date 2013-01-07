MUMBAI Jan 7 India's central bank allowed less than one-year debt securities to be included as underlying securities for repo in corporate bonds and credit default swaps (CDS), a measure aimed at boosting the corporate bond market.

The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday commercial papers, certificates of deposit and non-convertible debentures of under one-year maturity will be allowed for repo in corporate bonds and CDS.

The RBI relaxed margin requirements for corporate bond repo. It cut the margin requirements to 7.5 percent from 10 percent for AAA corporate debt securities, to 8.5 percent from 12 percent for AA+ corporate debt and to 10 percent from 15 percent for AA papers.

The central bank also allowed unlisted but rated corporate bonds for CDS.

A CDS is a swap transaction in which a bond investor hedges the credit risk by buying protection from another counterparty. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)