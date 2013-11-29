MUMBAI Nov 29 The Indian central bank will launch inflation-indexed national savings securities in the second half of December, it said in a statement on Friday.

The interest rate on the CPI bonds will be a fixed rate of 1.5 percent in addition to the retail inflation rate.

The securities will be issued at a face value of 5,000 rupees ($80.13) and each person will be allowed to invest a maximum 5,00,000 rupees in them, the central bank said. ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)