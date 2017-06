MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian banks' deposits shrank 68.42 billion rupees as of Nov. 18 from the previous fortnight while credit grew by 85.70 billion rupees, data from the RBI on Wednesday showed.

As of Nov. 18, banks' credit stood at 41.89 trillion rupees compared with 35.60 trillion rupees a year ago. Deposits, meanwhile, grew to 56.47 trillion rupees from 48.53 trillion rupees a year ago. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)