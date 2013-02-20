MUMBAI, Feb 20 Indian banks' advances continued
to limp at the end of 10 months of the financial year 2012-13
compared with a year earlier, but bankers expect a late demand
from corporates and loans to the farm sector to prop up growth
before the year-end on March 31.
So far this fiscal, banks' advances grew 8.7 percent,
compared with 11.2 percent a year earlier, while deposit growth
was 7.8 percent compared with 11.4 percent in the same period a
year earlier, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on
Wednesday.
"Growth in credit is typically at the rear-end of a
financial year because of seasonal factors like pickup in
construction activity, tractor purchases, and higher
consumption," said a senior banker with a private bank.
The official expects credit growth to be around 14 percent
for this financial year, below the RBI's 16 percent projection.
The Indian economy is headed for the weakest full-year
growth in a decade, at about 5.5 percent, pulling down a rise in
deposits as well as advances, bankers said.
Last month, the RBI cut its key policy rate by 25 basis
points and also lowered banks' cash reserve ratio by a similar
quantum to spur growth.
Following the RBI's rate cut, major state-owned rates banks
reduced lending rates.
As of Feb. 8, banks' advances stood at 50,999.09 billion
rupees ($942.7 billion), up 0.96 percent from two weeks earlier,
while deposits were up 0.67 percent at 65,708.71 billion rupees.
($1 = 54.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)