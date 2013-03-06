MUMBAI, March 6Indian banks' advances were
sluggish at the end of 10 months in the ongoing financial year
to March, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed
on Wednesday.
So far this fiscal since April 6, banks' advances grew
around 9.2 percent, compared with 11.8 percent a year earlier,
while deposit growth was also around 7.6 percent compared with
11.7 percent in the same period a year ago, data from the
central bank showed.
The central bank has projected deposit growth at 15 percent
and credit growth at 16 percent for the financial year that ends
this month.
As of Feb. 22, banks' advances stood at 51,260.11 billion
rupees ($937.1 billion), up 0.51 percent from two weeks earlier,
while deposits were down 0.15 percent at 65,610.51 billion
rupees.
($1 = 54.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)