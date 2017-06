The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut the cash reserve ratio for banks by 75 basis points in order to ease tight liquidity in the banking system.

The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, to 4.75 percent, effective Saturday, less than a week ahead of its mid-quarter policy review on March 15.

