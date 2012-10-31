MUMBAI Oct 31 The cash reserve ratio (CRR) cannot be presumed to be the preferred tool to address liquidity tightness in December, the Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to analysts a day after cutting the CRR, or the share of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)