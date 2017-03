HYDERABAD, India, June 7 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao called for a credible defence of the weakening rupee, during a presentation at an academic institution in the southern city of Hyderabad on Friday.

The rupee had weakened to near its record low on Thursday, as fears of an end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus sent the dollar higher.

The rupee was trading at 56.75/76 to the dollar on Friday. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)