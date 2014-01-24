MUMBAI Jan 24 India's central bank will allow
the public to exchange the currency notes issued before 2005
even beyond July 1 and reiterated that these notes will continue
to be legal tender, in an attempt to quell panic among common
people.
The Reserve Bank of India had issued a notice on Wednesday
saying that it will withdraw the notes issued before 2005 after
March 31, triggering speculation that the central bank is trying
to weed out black money through this process before elections
due by June.
The RBI added that people can exchange any number of old
series notes from bank branches where they have accounts after
July 1.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)